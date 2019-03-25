EXCLUSIVE: United Talent Agency (UTA) announced today that they have signed 18-year-old writer and director Freddy Macdonald in all areas.

Based in Zurich, Macdonald is known for writing and directing many short films — one a year since he moved to Switzerland in 2015 to be exact. Recently, his short Sew Torn, which was executive produced by Peter Spears (Call Me By Your Name, Nomadland) was acquired by Fox Searchlight.

His other credits include The Father of Art (2017), The Coachmen (2018) and I’m Good (2019). His film Gifted: Thanksgiving Post Mortem (2016) screened at numerous festivals including Newport Beach Film Festival, LA Film Festival, National Film Festival For Talented Youth, and London International Festival of Science Fiction and Fantastic Film. He was also honored with the Best Young Filmmaker award at the TMC London Film Festival and the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival.

Macdonald has also directed the three most recent music videos for two-time Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito through Blackball Universe and Cooking Vinyl. Negrito’s “The Duffler” was shot on location at the Baden Blues Festival in Switzerland; “A Boy Named Andrew” was filmed at various locations in Milan, Italy; and the soon to be released “The Suit That Won’t Come Off” was shot inside the Swiss Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale in Italy.