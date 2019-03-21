The University of Southern California has named Carol L. Folt as its 12th president, and she immediately vowed to lead the institution past its recent immersion in several scandals.

USC was caught in the recent college bribery scandal that ensnared two athletic department staffers as well as celebrities Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. It also battled against news reports of hard-core drug used by its medical school dean, and a sexual assault scandal involving hundreds of women who claimed the campus gynecologist made inappropriate exams and remarks.

The last USC president, C.L. Max Nikias, resigned as a result of the medical school and sexual assault scandals. The revelations about the college bribery scandal were made under an interim leader that Folt will replace.

Folt said she was aware of the need to restore trust.

“Of course, I also am aware that our community is deeply troubled by a number of immediate challenges,” she said. “I assure you that we will meet these challenges together, directly, decisively and with honesty and candor. This is a moment of responsibility and opportunity, and we will seize them both.”

Folt is a life scientist, teacher and academic leader and the first female USC president. She was formerly chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC). She assumes the USC post on July 1.