Always a promising sign for how business could wind up this weekend: Fandango is reporting that advance ticket sales for Universal’s Us are out-pacing that of Paramount’s surprise hit A Quiet Place last year and Jordan Peele’s Get Out from two years ago. On Fandango, Us is also the bestselling horror film for the online and mobile advance ticket retailer since Universal Pictures and Blumhouse’s Halloween ($76.2M).

Note with Get Out, which opened to $33.7M, 90% of its tickets were bought at theater. A Quiet Place also over-indexed its tracking, originally projected at $20M, for a $50.2M start.

In a recent Fandango poll of 1,000 folks, 92% were intrigued by the Us trailers/teasers while 88% are fans of Peele. A majority of them at 86% are also looking for a more sinister movie from Peele, which Us. More good signs of word of mouth, 85% are looking forward to the reunion of Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke while 80% are seeing Us because they enjoyed Get Out.

Heading into the weekend, Us is looking to do between $45M-$50M.