Michael David-Stahl (The Deuce, Chambers), Trent Garrett (Andi Mack, Here and Now), Liza Colon-Zayas (David Makes Man,Titans), Juani Feliz (Shades of Blue, Blue Bloods), Vered Blonstein (The Good Doctor) and Michael Benjamin Washington (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, 30 Rock) are set as series regulars opposite E.J. Bonilla, Olivia Thirlby and Britt Lower in ABC’s Until the Wedding, a romantic drama pilot from writer Becky Mode (Smash), producers Sarah Timberman & Carl Beverly (Elementary, SEAL Team), Alon Aranya (Betrayal, Hostages), Israel’s Reshet Media and ABC Studios.

The original series, created by Avner Bernheimer and Anat Weizman and produced by Ami Amir’s Matar Productions, aired on Israel’s Reshet 13.

Based on the Israeli series of the same name (Ad Hatuna in Hebrew), Until the Wedding is the story of how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives. The show will explore the intimate relationships of a group of friends/family as Adrienne (Thirlby) and Danny (Bonilla) are forced to reckon with their own romantic lives and come to terms with the realities of love and marriage.

IMDB/Shutterstock

Stahl-David is Will, Adrienne’s (Thirlby) ex and an incredible surgeon. Garrett is Nick. Colon-Zayas is Nancy, Danny (Bonilla) and Laura’s (Thirlby) mother. Feliz plays Isabel. Bronstein is Laura, Danny’s (Bonilla) sister. Washington is Sam, Miles’ (TBD) husband.

Mode is executive producing the adaptation with Susannah Grant who also directs, Timberman and Beverly via Timberman-Beverly Prods.; Aranya via his new production company, Paper Plane Productions; and Bernheimer & Weizman as well as Avi Zvi of Reshet Media, which holds the format rights.

Stahl-David is repped by ICM Partners and Green Light Management. Colon-Zayas is represented by Stewart Talent. Garrett is repped by JR Talent Group. Feliz is repped by Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates and Brookside Artist Management. Blonstein is repped by Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates. Washington is repped by WME.