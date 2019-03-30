Continuing its somewhat haphazard and opaque policy of banning some controversial things while ignoring others, today briefly suspended the account for the anti-abortion movie Unplanned. The account was later restored, but not before igniting an uproar.

Pro-life advocates argued that the account was taken down during the movie’s opening weekend to suppress turnout. They flooded Twitter support and the company’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, with complaints, and shortly thereafter, the account was restored.

The movie’s producers thanked all for the support. “We are back and excited for the great response we’re getting in theaters this weekend. #grateful.”

Reports indicated Twitter suspended the account because it was linked to another account that violated Twitter’s code of conduct. The algorithms of Twitter then automatically suspend linked accounts.

Ironically, if the intent to shut down the account was an attempt to damage awareness, it failed. The producers reported via Twitter that they have acquired 8,000 new followers once they returned to active status.

Unplanned is produced by Pure Flix and is derived from a 2009 memoir of the same name by former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson, who witnessed an abortion and turned pro-life.

*UPDATE 10K NEW FOLLOWERS SINCE BEING REINSTATED — UnplannedMovie (@UnplannedMovie) March 30, 2019