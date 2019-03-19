EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has picked up The Creeps, a horror film based on a pitch from Horrible Bosses and Spider-Man: Homecoming screenwriters Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (Bones alum). Goldstein and Daley are on board to write, direct and produce the pic through their GoldDay banner.

Details on the film are scarce other than it’s described as a coming-of-age comedic horror. Universal’s Executive Vice President of Production Jon Mone and Senior Vice President of Production Jay Polidoro will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Goldstein and Daley most recently directed Warner Bros’ Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams-starring action comedy, Game Night and are developing The Flash standalone for DC Films/WB with Ezra Miller attached as the title character. In addition, the duo produced the 20th Century Fox forthcoming action comedy Stuber with Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista and are also producers on the Gus Van Sant-helmed Prince of Fashion, which has Will Ferrell toplining.

Goldstein and Daley are repped by UTA, Fourth Wall and Hanson, Jacobson, Teller.