Universal Pictures made four promotions in the studio’s production development group, leading off with Erik Baiers who is being promoted from EVP, Production Development to Senior Executive Vice President, Production Development with a greater oversight in the studio’s strategic slate planning.

Additionally, Jay Polidoro and Sara Scott have been upped to SVPs, Production Development, and Lexi Barta has been promoted to Director of Development. All four will continue to report to Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer.

“These promotions reflect Erik, Sara, Jay, and Lexi’s invaluable contributions to Universal Pictures over many collective years of experience,” said Cramer. “They have been key members of a strong creative group that consistently helps deliver a wide range of quality, successful films for global audiences, and we are thrilled to continue building the studio’s exciting future with them.”

Erik Baiers Alex J. Berliner

Baiers joined the company in 2005 and in his most recent role as EVP shepherded titles for Judd Apatow and Working Title producers Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, among other prolific filmmakers. He was instrumental in such Uni hits as Bridesmaids, Trainwreck, Neighbors, Sisters and Les Misérables, and is overseeing production on upcoming titles Little, The Hunt, Yesterday and Cats. Prior to Universal, Baiers was an executive at MGM.

Polidoro and Scott joined Universal in 2010 as creative executives, and have steadily risen through the ranks at the studio.

Polidoro has been instrumental in projects such as the billion-dollar Fast & Furious franchise, overseeing production on the last four titles including the Aug. 2 release Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. He is currently overseeing development on the next Fast & Furious film.

Scott has developed some of Uni’s most successful films and franchises, including Girls Trip, and the Pitch Perfect, The Purge and Jurassic World franchises. Prior to joining Universal, Scott was an executive at Harpo Films.

Barta has been with the studio since 2014, having previously worked at CAA for four years. At Universal she has worked on projects including Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Skyscraper.