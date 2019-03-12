History has given the greenlight to Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation, a six-part docuseries that the network says will expose new evidence about the U.S. government’s secret program investigating the UFO phenomenon. The series will premiere sometime in May.

Unidentified, from A&E Originals, will be executive produced by Tom DeLonge, co-founder and president of To the Stars Academy of Arts & Science, who along with former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense and Intelligence Chris Mellon and their team will provide new information about UFO encounters and embark on new investigations.

It will include the first interview with former military intelligence official Luis Elizondo, who in 2017 in a New York Times report confirmed the existence of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, a hidden Pentagon government unit that he directed. He eventually resigned after expressing to the government that the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena the program investigated could pose a major threat to national security.

“With this show, the real conversation can finally begin,” said Delonge of the series, which will reveal newly authenticated evidence and footage, as well as interviews from eyewitnesses and former military personnel. “I’m thankful to History for giving the To The Stars Academy team of world-class scientists, engineers and intelligence experts the opportunity to tell the story in a comprehensive and compelling way. I think everyone that watches the show will walk away with questions answered and a feeling of, ‘Wow, I get it now.’ “

Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat and Anthony Lappé are executive producers for A+E Originals. Mike Stiller serves as executive producer for History.

Here’s a promo History unveiled today: