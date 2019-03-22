“The most grownup thing you can do is fail at things you really care about.” “You need to learn to love yourself.” That’s two solid pieces of advice given to Brie Larson’s lead character in Unicorn Store, the Captain Marvel star’s directorial debut that hits Netflix next month. Watch the trailer above and check out the key art below.

In a role she once auditioned for and didn’t get — until she stepped up to direct — Larson stars as Kit, a lonely twenty-something dreamer who’s reluctant to leave the comforts of childhood and fully embrace adulthood. But when art school sends her packing, Kit is forced to move back home with her parents and take a temp job in a boring office. Just when she’s resolved to finally put her Care Bears aside and grow up, a mysterious salesman (Samuel L. Jackson) enters Kit’s life and offers to give her childlike heart its greatest desire.

Just what exactly does this store have on offer? Let the title to the sales job.

Scripted by Samantha McIntyre, the pic billed as a love letter to everyone’s inner child and a reminder that no dream is impossible also stars Joan Cusack and Bradley Whitford. Unicorn Store will premiere on Netflix April 5,