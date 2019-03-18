EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed four-time Emmy Award nominee Tituss Burgess for representation.

Burgess broke out on the Netflix’Tina Fey-Robert Carlock comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt which recently ended its four season run on the streaming giant back in January.

Burgess began his career on Broadway appearing in such musicals as Jersey Boys, The Little Mermaid, and Guys and Dolls. He has also appeared across film and television with major roles in 30 Rock, The Angry Birds Movie, Smurfs: The Lost Village and most recently Set It Up.

This year, he’ll star as Theodore Toney in the Craig Brewer-directed Netflix movie Dolemite Is My Name opposite Eddie Murphy and Keegan-Michael Key. Pic follows the life of performer Rudy Ray Moore (Murphy), who assumed the role of an iconic pimp named Dolemite during the 1970s.

Burgess is currently working on a musical adaptation of The Preacher’s Wife based on the Denzel Washington-Whitney Houston movie of the same name, for which he wrote all original music for the production.

Burgess will continue to be managed by Soffer-Namoff and his attorney is Peikoff Mahan.