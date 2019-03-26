Filmmaker Nadine Labaki has been named president of the Un Certain Regard jury for the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The helmer of Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Capernaum, she will chair the section that’s considered the alternate competition of the Official Selection and runs from May 15-May 24 this year.

Labaki is a Cannes regular whose Capernaum last year scooped the Jury Prize. The social drama then went from the Riviera to global awards season recognition. Sony Pictures Classics acquired it at the festival last year.

The Lebanese helmer, actress and screenwriter’s career was first launched on the Croisette, with each of her three directing efforts premiering there. In 2004, she took part in the Cannes Cinéfondation Residency to write and develop Caramel, her first feature. That picture debuted in Directors’ Fortnight in 2007 and became the most successful Lebanese film export of all time. Her follow-up, Where Do We Go Now?, bowed in Un Certain Regard in 2011.

Says Labaki today, “I remember back when I used to come to Cannes as a film student, I was so excited to experience the world’s most prestigious festival. Back then, it seemed so out of reach to me. I remember getting up early in the morning and the endless queues to get a ticket. It seems like yesterday, but it was fifteen years ago that I filled in the Festival de Cannes’ Cinéfondation registration form, my heart full of hope and my hand shaking. Today, I am the President of the Un Certain Regard Jury, which just goes to show that sometimes life can be even better than your dreams. I can’t wait to see the films in the Selection. I can’t wait to debate and discuss, to be shaken up, to find inspiration in other artists’ work.”