Mark Burnett, Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson and MGM TV are teaming on Celebrity Grand Prix, a new primetime competition series, with Gibson set to host and executive produce. The project is currently in development and will be shopped to broadcast and cable outlets.

In Celebrity Grand Prix, celebrities will be trained by professional race car drivers, and then face off on the race track. The star with the slowest time will be eliminated each week.

Using state-of-the art camera technology, the show gives audiences a new race car experience that allows viewers to immerse themselves in the action. Celebrity Grand Prix features a wide range of vehicles, including some of the most expensive and fast cars in the world. Over the course of the season, the challenges will become more daunting and the stakes get higher, all culminating in an epic final race to declare one winner.

“Car racing is already such a beloved classic American sport that continues to resonate with new generations of audiences, and this show will give viewers an insider’s look into what goes on behind-the-scenes of the race track,” said Burnett, chairman of Worldwide Television Group.

“Tyrese is the real deal in front of and behind the cameras and he’s involved in all aspects of production. This show is every adrenaline junkies dream,” added Barry Poznick, President, Unscripted Television, MGM.

“I couldn’t be more honored or grateful to be an executive producer and host of this show. It’s been an amazing feeling to have been approached by the team at MGM as this idea falls directly into my wheelhouse. Working with the legendary Mark Burnett and being part of the creative process with him and the amazing team he’s assembled including Barry Poznick, Sasha Bushnell and Tiffany Hubbert is a force to be reckoned with! I can’t wait to unleash this energy to the world.” said Gibson.

Gibson is currently shooting Black & Blue for Sony Screen Gems and will soon begin shooting Fast and the Furious 9. He was recently tapped to star in the lead role in Warner Bros.’ movie project about iconic Philadelphia-born R&B singer-songwriter Teddy Pendergrass, Gibson also recently recurred on Daniels’ Fox series Star. He’s repped by by APA, Isabella Castro of Voltron Management, and John Tishbi of Pearlman & Tishbi, LLP.