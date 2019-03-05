EXCLUSIVE: Marry Me alum Tymberlee Hill is returning to NBC as a series regular opposite Anna Camp and Bradley Whitford on the network’s newly titled single-camera comedy pilot Perfect Harmony (fka Untitled Bradley Whitford). Starring and executive produced by Whitford, the project hails from Lesley Wake Webster (Speechless), Jason Winer (Single Parents) and his Small Dog Picture Company, and 20th Century Fox TV. Written by Webster and directed by Winer, the comedy is about a rural church choir that gets the director it never thought it needed when a salty Ivy League music professor (Whitford) stumbles through their door. Hill will play Adams Adams, the richest woman in town, and a force of nature who is the undisputed star of the choir, partly because everyone’s afraid of her. Hill, who played Kay on Marry Me, also recurs on the TBS dark comedy Search Party. She is repped by Odenkirk-Provissiero Entertainment, TalentWorks and Morris Yorn.

Fran Drescher is set as a lead opposite Adam Pally and Abby Elliott (Saturday Night Live) in NBC’s Uninsured, a multi-camera comedy from The Goldbergs writer/co-executive producer Dan Levy, executive producer Doug Robinson and Sony Pictures TV, Deadline has confirmed. Written by Levy, Uninsured revolves around young parents Dave (Pally) and Rebecca (Elliott), who end up having to take care of Dave’s parents who have mishandled their finances and need help to pay down a sizable debt. Drescher will play Linda, described as a mother and grandmother who loves her kids and grandkids as much as she loves reminding people she’s from Brooklyn. Drescher co-created and starred in sitcoms The Nanny and Happily Divorced.Her recent credits include the Hotel Transylvania films and Broad City. She’s repped by APA and Authentic Talent & Literary Management. Variety was first to report Drescher’s casting.