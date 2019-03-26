Sal Petruzzi, a publicity executive with nearly 16 of experience at Turner, plans to exit the company as AT&T-owned parent WarnerMedia continues a major restructuring.
Over the past several years, Petruzzi led U.S. communications for Turner, serving as the main rep for former uber-boss David Levy. In a farewell memo to colleagues (read it below), Petruzzi thanks several execs, including Levy. The former head of Turner left the ad-supported TV network wing of WarnerMedia as it began hustling to bring to market its direct-to-consumer streaming offering.
Bob Greenblatt boarded the company in February as entertainment chairman and is overseeing the streaming effort as well as the integration of production, marketing and distribution efforts across units that long operated in silos. HBO and Turner in particular are commingling for the first time in the nearly three decades they have shared the same corporate ownership.
Here is the full text of Petruzzi’s internal memo:
Hello,
There comes a point in your career when it is time to say goodbye. After nearly 16 years at Turner, it is now my time to say goodbye. It’s been a terrific journey, but the time is right for me to move on from Turner as the company begins to write a new chapter as WarnerMedia.
As I prepare to depart Turner, I fondly think of so many great moments that I’ve had the privilege to experience and feel a great sense of pride in what we have accomplished during my time here.
I have been asked many times what makes this a special place and the answer is always the same – the people! It’s been a true pleasure to work alongside so many terrific folks. We challenged, supported and motivated one another and, at the same time, had fun! I wish I could recognize everyone in this note, but the list is just too long.
However, I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge David Levy, who is not only a terrific leader and visionary but also a great partner. I also want to acknowledge Shirley Powell for providing me with the opportunity of a lifetime to join Turner in 2003; Jeff Matteson, who always had a quick observation that simply put things in proper perspective; and Molly Battin, who always exhibits a calm focus and transparency that sets the tone for all who work with her.
It’s been humbling to work under, with and mentor so many talented people.
I am proud of the teams I have built and the opportunity to watch so many individuals move on to successfully lead their own groups.
To my team, you truly are the best communications professionals in the business! We have travelled many roads together and enjoyed a number of victories and, yes, some setbacks, but through it all we continued to move forward and succeed in a media landscape that’s continually evolving. I have been so incredibly lucky to watch you grow in your professional careers. The creativity, congeniality, integrity, dedication and the humble nature in how you each approach your craft is second to none. You make it all look so easy when, in fact, we know it’s not – and that’s what makes you special!
I am proud of the story we’ve been able to write during my tenure at Turner and the role I played in helping shape the company and our terrific portfolio of brands. One day, I will look back and reflect on all that we experienced and achieved together. Today, I want to simply say thanks for a lifetime of memories and express my deepest gratitude.
Good luck to everyone as you embark on this new road. It will be a journey filled with uncertainty, opportunity and excitement but with many chances to craft a terrific new story for a generation of fans.
Best always,
Sal