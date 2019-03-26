Sal Petruzzi, a publicity executive with nearly 16 of experience at Turner, plans to exit the company as AT&T-owned parent WarnerMedia continues a major restructuring.

Over the past several years, Petruzzi led U.S. communications for Turner, serving as the main rep for former uber-boss David Levy. In a farewell memo to colleagues (read it below), Petruzzi thanks several execs, including Levy. The former head of Turner left the ad-supported TV network wing of WarnerMedia as it began hustling to bring to market its direct-to-consumer streaming offering.

Bob Greenblatt boarded the company in February as entertainment chairman and is overseeing the streaming effort as well as the integration of production, marketing and distribution efforts across units that long operated in silos. HBO and Turner in particular are commingling for the first time in the nearly three decades they have shared the same corporate ownership.

Here is the full text of Petruzzi’s internal memo: