UPDATED with video: Tucker Carlson foamed over at the top of the Monday edition of his Fox News Channel program, claiming a liberal mob was coming to get him.

In his first at-bat since Media Matters posted a nearly four minute video of interesting things Carlson had said to shock jock Bubba the Love Sponge from 2006-11, including a slur that’s used to demean women, and described women as “primitive,” among other controversial remarks.

After Media Matters released the footage, Carlson issued a statement saying the watchdog org “caught me saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago” and that he would not “express the usual ritual contrition.”

On his first broadcast since then, Carlson elaborated:

“Why are the people who consider Bill Clinton a hero lecturing me about sexism?” he asked, rhetorically. “How can the party that demands racial quotas denounce other people as racist? After awhile you begin to think that maybe their criticisms aren’t sincere. Maybe their moral puffery is a costume.

“Maybe the whole conversation is an absurd joke. Maybe we’re falling for it.”

The fate of the human soul and the moral regeneration of society “are not topics that interest progressives. They’re too busy pushing late-term abortion and cross-dressing on fifth-graders,” Carlson snarked, comparing Colonial-era Puritans to the modern-day liberal mob.

Carlson then played The Hollywood Card:

“These are the people who write our movies and our sitcoms,” he warned. “They are not shocked by naughty words. They just pretend to be when it’s useful. It’s been very useful lately.”

The left’s main goal, he told his viewers, is “controlling what you think” by controlling the information you receive.

Google, and Facebook and Twitter, he blasted, are “fully on board … happy to ban unapproved thoughts.”

Ditto the “cable channels and virtually every major news outlet in this country.”

Fox News’ “opinion hours” he described as an oasis of “independent thought.”

It’s not much, relatively speaking, he suggested. But, “for the left, it’s unacceptable; they demand total conformity,” he said.

“Since the day we went on the air they’ve been working hard to kill this show.” he insisted, explaining to viewers he has not mentioned that before because “it seemed too self-referential.”

“The point of the show has never been us,” he added.

Going forward, he said, he will cover “their” efforts to “make us be quiet.”

In conclusion, he assured his viewers Fox News stands firmly behind him, and he will always apologize when he is wrong, because “that’s what decent people do.”

“But we will never bow to the mob. Ever.”

https://video.foxnews.com/v/embed.js?id=6012802083001&w=466&h=263Watch the latest video at foxnews.com