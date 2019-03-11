Fox News host Tucker Carlson has responded to the controversy that erupted after he was heard on old audio clips that were unearthed Sunday, where he could be heard calling women “extremely primitive” beings.

According to liberal media watchdog group Media Matters for America, Carlson made those and other sexist comments multiple times when he called in to shock jock radio program Bubba the Love Sponge.

“Between 2006 and 2011, Tucker Carlson spent approximately an hour a week calling in to Bubba the Love Sponge, a popular shock jock radio program where he spoke with the hosts about a variety of cultural and political topics in sometimes-vulgar terms,” Media Matters said in an article on its website.

The group also said he defended polygamist cult leader Warren Jeffs.

“Carlson diminished the actions of Warren Jeffs, then on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list for his involvement in arranging illegal marriages between adults and underage girls, talked about sex and young girls, and defended statutory rape,” the site said.

The audio included clips of Carlson criticizing high profile women in politics, media and popular culture.

“He referred to Martha Stewart’s daughter Alexis Stewart as ‘cunty,’ called journalist Arianna Huffington a ‘pig, and labeled Britney Spears and Paris Hilton ‘the biggest white whores in America.’ He also said that women enjoy being told to “be quiet and kind of do what you’re told” and that they are ‘extremely primitive,'” Media Matters said.

On Sunday night, Carlson responded with a statement on Twitter.

“Media Matters caught me saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago. Rather than express the usual ritual contrition, how about this: I’m on television every weeknight live for an hour. If you want to know what I think, you can watch,” he said. “Anyone who disagrees with my views is welcome to come on and explain why.”

Carlson was hired by Fox News in 2009. He previously worked for MSNBC.

You can listen to the audio below. A warning, it contains explicit language.