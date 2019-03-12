The majority of American comic books published each month follow a fairly conventional approach to artwork — they follow the superhero traditions on display at every convention. Some comics do veer off into other directions, however, and the new AfterShock Comics series Trust Fall is in that maverick category.

The 32-page first issue of Trust Fall goes on sale June 12 with a super-powered grifter saga from writer Christopher Sebela and artist Chris Visions, the tandem that previously collaborated on Dead Letters. In today’s exclusive preview of the artwork, it’s clear that Visions has his sights set on an aesthetic that is light years removed from the latest issue of, say, Amazing Spider-Man or Hellboy. Visions explained that the collaborative comfort pushed the style even farther and further than initially expected.

“Having worked with Chris before, it’s always a pleasure and I’m excited to be back in the sidecar, laughing maniacally and unloading clips of ink cartridges,” Visions said. “Creating with him allows me to pour a lot of the things we love in common into the panels, as well as bits that mean a lot to me: Easter eggs, the fashion, and little character nods to other important references. AfterShock has been awesome in allowing me to explore what I can pull from the threads in the story and cut loose. I’m also excited to be coloring my work.”

Sebela says Trust Fall is the tale of a dysfunctional family that also happens to be a heist crew — one that boasts a super-powered family member who seemingly represents a quick-access ticket to any score in the world.

“The quick pitch is that Trust Fall is about a woman, Ash Parsons, who can teleport things, but not herself, who relies on her family to catch her at the end of every job,” Sebela said. “But she lives in an isolated bubble and has never been a part of the real world, all thanks to her family as well. See, Ash’s family is also a crime family and Ash is their golden goose that lets them steal things they could never dream of and elevate them up thru the echelons. They tell her where to go, teach her a narrative about the world so that nothing she does seems like a crime and they drug her to keep her under their thumb when she’s not working. So when Ash begins to push back against this bubble, what she finds underneath it is not going to be pleasant for anyone involved.”

Sebela promises the series is more than a catchy story conceit: “It’s both fast and brutal but with a beating heart in the middle of it all. We’re not just rolling out a neat concept and coasting on that, we’re trying to give all this stuff life, give things stakes, give you characters you can care about, root for or against.”

Below, the two alternate covers for Trust Fall No. 1 from AfterShock Comics, as well as some interior art and character sketches. Art by Chris Visions.

