President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has sent a letter to TV news producers presenting its blacklist of Democratic politicians, and intelligence experts, who have spoken critically of POTUS on-air.

In the memo, with the subject line “Credibility of Certain Guests,” Team Trump recommended that, going forward, TV producers not do business with “Democrat leaders and others lying to the American people by vigorously and repeatedly claiming there was evidence of collusion” in on-air appearances.

The memo was sent the day after Attorney General Bill Barr issued his four-page letter to Congress declaring Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not find Trump had hit the legal threshold for collusion. The letter also included Barr’s own decision to interpret Mueller’s report as having insufficient evidence to charge Trump with obstruction, while acknowledging the report did not exonerate Trump on that score.

Schiff, left, and Swalwell J Scott Applewhite/Shutterstock

Named to the blacklist are House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff, Congressman Eric Swalwell, former CIA Director John Brennan, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Rep Jerry Nadler and DNC chair Tom Perez, though Team Trump said it was not a complete list.

The memo suggested to TV news producers that they reconsider whether these people “warrant further appearances on your programming given the outrageous and unsupported claims made in the past.”

Trump’s representatives instructed the TV producers that, should they give airtime to the above-mentioned people, they need to demand they “provide the evidence which prompted them to make the wild claims in the first place.”

Shutterstock

“There must be introspection from the media who facilitated the reckless statement and a serious evaluation of how guests are considered and handled in the future,” the memo states, noting that the listed people “made many of these false claims, without evidence, on your airwaves.”

Swalwell tweeted his response to the memo, advising Team Trump: “The only person who has been caught lying about Russia is Donald Trump. If he thinks I’ve made a false statement, he can sue me. And I’ll beat him in court.”

Later on Monday, when CNN’s Wolf Blitzer had Swalwell on his program despite Trump’s best effort, Swalwell spit in the preident’s eye. “if he believes I”m not being truthful, or the other persons aren’t being truthful, then sue us,” said the lawkamer, who is mulling a 2020 White House run. “I feel very comfortable that he would not win that case, just as he has lost most of the cases he has brought to court.”