The Tribeca Film Festival will close with Universal/Working Title’s Danny Boyle-directed Yesterday, a Beatles-themed comedy scripted by Oscar winner Richard Curtis.

Festival organizers also have slotted gala screenings of Apocalypse Now, which has been restored for its 40th anniversary, as well as 35-year-old Cameron Crowe comedy Say Anything…

Between Me and My Mind, a world premiere documentary about Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, will have a gala screening followed by a performance by Anastasio’s band at New York’s Beacon Theatre.

Tribeca also announced it will kick off its 13th annual ESPN-branded sports festival with The Good, The Bad, The Hungry, a documentary about the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest held annually in Coney Island on July 4. Also included in today’s announcement is news of a free screening of the original 1977 Star Wars on May 4 (an annual date that prompts punny greetings of “May the Fourth be with you” among fans of the franchise).

Tribeca’s 18th edition runs April 24 to May 5.

The world premiere of Yesterday extends a long association between Tribeca and Universal that has seen many of the studios’ films premiere at the festival, among them United 93, About a Boy and The Five-Year Engagement. According to the official logline, Boyle’s film centers on Jack Malik (played by Himesh Patel of the BBC’s Eastenders), “a struggling singer-songwriter in a tiny English seaside town. Jack’s dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again). Then, after a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed … and he finds himself with a very complicated problem, indeed.” Along with Patel and James, the film stars Kate McKinnon and Ed Sheeran. It will be released in theaters June 28.

“This isn’t a time travel movie but it feels like introducing the Beatles music to America for the first time-again,” Boyle said in a press release. “Absolutely delighted that our film has been chosen to be the closing film of the Tribeca Film Festival. A great honor in a great city.”

The new version of Apocalypse Now, carrying the subtitle Final Cut, is the first time the film has been remastered in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos from a 4K scan of the original negative.

“Restoring Apocalypse Now: Final Cut 40 years later has been a tremendous undertaking and joy that I am thrilled to be able to share with the world for the first time at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. The audience will be able to see, hear and feel this film how I always hoped it could be—from the first ‘bang’ to the final whimper,” director Francis Ford Coppola said.

Crowe and James L. Brooks (executive producer of Say Anything …) will be joined by stars John Cusack and Ione Skye for a post-screening conversation.

Gala screenings during the festival of This is Spinal Tap and Reality Bites, also featuring star-studded onstage conversations, were announced last November. The festival will open in Harlem for the first time, at the venue featured in the night’s feature attraction, the HBO documentary The Apollo.