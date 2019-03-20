EXCLUSIVE: Former Satisfaction and The Glades star Matt Passmore is set for a lead role opposite Mike Vogel in Triangle, ABC’s drama pilot from Jon Feldman and Jennifer Gwartz’s Random Hill and ABC Studios.

ABC

Written by Feldman and Sonny Postiglione and directed by McG, Triangle poses the question: What if the Bermuda Triangle was not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean but a land lost in time that has trapped travelers over the course of human history? When a family is shipwrecked in this strange land, they must band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants — from throughout history — to survive and somehow find a way home.

Passmore will play Liam, a dark, rash and complicated member of the land’s ruling family.

Feldman, Gwartz and Postiglione executive produce the pilot, which will be filmed in New Zealand. Edwin Hodge and Mallory Jansen also co-star.

Passmore is best known for playing the leads in two cable series: A&E’s The Glades and USA’s Satisfaction. He also starred in the feature film Jigsaw, the latest installment in Lionsgate’s Saw franchise. He is repped by Gersh, Fourward and RGM Artists.