Edwin Hodge (Mayans M.C.) and Mallory Jansen (Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.) are set as series regulars opposite Mike Vogel in ABC drama pilot Triangle. from Jon Harmon Feldman and Jennifer Gwartz’s Random Hill and ABC Studios.

Written by Feldman and Sonny Postiglione, Triangle poses the question, what if the Bermuda Triangle was not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean but a land lost in time that has trapped travelers over the course of human history? When a family is shipwrecked in this strange land, they must band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants — from throughout history — to survive and somehow find a way home.

Hodge will play Ulysses and Jansen will portray Grace.

Feldman, Gwartz and Postiglione executive produce.

Hodge can currently be seen as Officer Franky Rogan on FX’s Mayans M.C. His previous credits include the role of Robert Chase in History’s Six, as well as recurring roles on Sleepy Hollow, Secrets and Lies and Chicago Fire.

Jansen’s previous credits include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Galavant and a recent recurring on Shooter.