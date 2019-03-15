“There is an old African saying: If you keep quiet for long enough, you can hear a new Democrat join the presidential race,” Trevor Noah joked as he began The Daily Show segment on the latest politician to throw his hat into the ring: Beto O’Rourke.

Calling it the “least surprising thing to happen since we found out Tucker Carlson said something racist,” Noah complained O’Rourke had been on Oprah’s show, on the cover of Vanity Fair, and released a documentary about himself, “but whenever we asked if he was running, “he’d answer like a coy southern belle.”

And, of course, the big question for every new Dem contender: How will the President bully them?

Trump revealed his Beto plan almost immediately, mocking O’Rourke’s wild hand gestures while speaking, and asking, “Is he crazy, or is that just the way he acts?”

Noah reluctantly agreed with Trump, saying Beto looks like one of those things at the car wash that waves its arms in the wind.

That said, Trump is the last person to mock someone for overusing their hands, given that, when he’s speaking at rallies, he looks like he’s “conducting every single orchestra in the world at the same time.”