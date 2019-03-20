Topic Studios has signed Girls Trip co-writer and The First Wives Club series creator Tracy Oliver to a first-look deal for film and TV.

The pact, which begins April 1, comes at a busy time for the multi-hyphenate, who is currently working on First Wives Club, the half-hour comedy based on the movie that she executive produces and showruns. It stars Ryan Michelle Bathe, Jill Scott and Michelle Buteau and will air later this year on BET.

On the film side, she has the Will Packer-produced Little, which she wrote, hitting theaters April 12 via Universal, and she penned and executive produced Warner Bros’ YA adaptation The Sun Is Also a Star, which bows May 17 and stars Grown-ish‘s Yara Shahidi and Riverdale‘s Charles Melton. In addition, she is producing a remake of Clueless at Paramount.

“We’re huge fans of Tracy,” said Michael Bloom, CEO of First Look Media/Topic Studios. “She’s smart, funny and has a passion for storytelling that has already hugely connected with audiences. We’re excited to work with her and help spread her insightful yet comedic take on life to the masses.”

Said Oliver: “Topic Studios is the perfect home for me as a filmmaker. They understand the landscape and completely support the projects, TV and film, I would like to make.”

Oliver is the latest first-look deal set at Topic joining the likes of producer and former Focus Features President John Lyons, and Arctic filmmakers Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison. Recent projects at the company include Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace and upcoming pics The Laundromat from Steven Soderbergh and On the Other Side starring Carey Mulligan as war correspondent Kate Webb.

On the TV side, it is behind the Netflix docuseries Losers, the upcoming Chelsea Manning documentary XY Chelsea on Showtime, and is in development with projects from Greg Burke (Atomic Bazaar), Steven Katz (Benito Cereno), Alex Garcia Lopez (Hunger), and Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett (The Apothecary).

Oliver is repped by ICM Partners, Artists First and attorney Kim Stanton.