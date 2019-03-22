EXCLUSIVE: Young actress Madeleine McGraw is taking on the character of Bonnie in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4, slated to hit theaters in June. The Josh Cooley-directed sequel sends Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), and the rest of the gang far from home to a town upstate, where they case a creepy antique shop, a colorful carnival, and faces both familiar and new.

Bonnie was first introduced in 2010’s Toy Story 3 (voiced by Emily Hahn) when she adopts the toy gang from Andy. The latest installment sees a new character to the Toy Story universe: Forky (voiced by Tony Hale), a plastic spork turned plaything created by little Bonnie in art class.

The first full-length trailer for the pic was released earlier this week.

McGraw, who was part of the voice cast of Disney/Pixar’s Cars 3, played the young version of Evangeline Lilly’s Hope character (a.k.a Wasp) in Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. She is perhaps best known for her series regular role on Cinemax’s Outcast series and will appear in the soon-to-be-released James Wan-produced supernatural thriller, The Curse of La Llorona, at Warner Bros.

McGraw is repped by Coast to Coast Talent Group, Burstein Company, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.