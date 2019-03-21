TIFF has made some staff moves. Diana Sanchez has been appointed to the newly created role of senior director, film, effective April 15, 2019. She will oversee the programming strategy for the Toronto International Film Festival; TIFF Cinematheque; Film Circuit (the organization’s nationwide film network); and theatrical release programming at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Sanchez has been responsible for selecting the festival’s films from Latin America, Spain, and Portugal since 2002. In addition to her work at TIFF, she has worked as the artistic director of the Panama Film Festival since its inception in 2011, and programmed for the Rotterdam Film Festival, the Miami Film Festival, and the Los Angeles Latino Film Festival, where she served as programming director.

“The Senior Director of Film position was created to bring our curatorial strategies for the Festival and year-round film programming closer together,” said artistic director Cameron Bailey. “Diana and I will work with film programming teams to amplify the cumulative impact of TIFF’s singular resources: a prominent film festival, a globally respected cinematheque, one of the best art-house cinemas in the world, and a national network of Film Circuit groups that reaches film lovers and knowledge seekers across Canada. I look forward to beginning work with Diana as she makes her transition to the new position, and am excited for her to be part of the future of TIFF.”

On the operational and revenue-generating side of TIFF, Laura Ryan, who has been with the organization for four years, takes on the role of Vice President, Visitor Experience, responsible for all teams that curate customer experience at TIFF.

Jennifer Frees takes on the role of Vice President, Partnerships, which oversees over 100 partner accounts. Frees, who has been at TIFF for eight years, will continue to provide senior sales, negotiation, and property-development direction for the organization’s corporate, festival, event and hospitality partnerships.