EXCLUSIVE: Written and directed by Richard Bates, Jr., Tone-Deaf finds Olive (Amanda Crew from Silicon Valley) in a country house she rented from Harvey (Robert Patrick aka T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgment Day) — a widower who is trying to hide his psychopathic tendencies. In the clip above, we get to see just how creepy he can get.

After losing her job and imploding her latest dysfunctional relationship, millennial Olive leaves the city for a weekend of peace in the country, only to discover the shockingly dark underbelly of rural America. While staying at Harvey’s house, the two generations collide with terrifying results in this home-invasion horror film that is also a darkly comedic critique of the current bizarre cultural and political climate.

Tone-Deaf also stars Kim Delaney, AnnaLynne McCord, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Hayley Marie Norman and Ray Wise.

The film had its world premiere Sunday at SXSW and also will screen on Monday and Thursday at the Austin fest. Check out the trailer above and the movie poster below.