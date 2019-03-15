EXCLUSIVE: Joseph Lyle Taylor (Sneaky Pete) and David Fierro (The Knick) are set as series regulars opposite Edie Falco and Michael Chernus in CBS drama pilot Tommy (fka Nancy), from the Bull team of co-creator Paul Attanasio and producer Amblin TV.

In Tommy, written by Attanasio and directed by Kate Dennis, when a former high-ranking NYPD officer becomes the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles (Falco), she uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political and national-security issues that converge with enforcing the law.

Taylor will portray Dudik, Buddy’s (Fierro) deputy, Treat “The Dude” Dudik, the somewhat dim, brutal, blindly loyal fixer who always returns to his master’s side for another kick.

Fierro’s Buddy is the brilliant, manipulative Mayor of Los Angeles, who becomes a rival for power with Abigail “Tommy” Thomas (Falco), the city’s first female police chief.

Series regular cast also includes Adelaide Clemens, Russell G. Jones and Olivia Lucy Phillip.

Attanasio executive produces with fellow Bull exec producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin TV.

Taylor’s role on Tommy reunites him with Edie Falco, both of whom starred in Side Man both on and off Broadway. Additional credits include two seasons of Sneaky Pete and one season of Justified. Taylor is repped by TalentWorks and Frontline Management.

Fierro booked his first series regular role on the Cinemax hit The Knick having come right out of the Columbia University MFA Program. He recently recurred on Netflix series Maniac”and Amazon’s Red Oaks. On the feature side, Fierro can be seen in Birdman, Warner Bros. Live By Night, and will next be in What is Life Worth. Fierro is repped by TCA.