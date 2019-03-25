EXCLUSIVE: Former Casual star Tommy Dewey is set as the male lead opposite Amber Ruffin in Village Gazette, NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot presentation from Ruffin, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker’s Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions, Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Universal TV.

Written by Ruffin and Shelly Gossman, Village Gazette centers on Amber (Ruffin), the editor of the Benson Village Gazette. She loves fluff pieces that demonstrate the idyllic nature of life in her hometown. When the newspaper owners hire Randall Westinghouse (Dewey), an arrogant big-city reporter who’s looking to uncover a juicy story in Benson, he threatens to unravel the happy denial Amber has been living in.

Ruffin and Gossman executive produce with Meyers and Shoemaker and Broadway Video’s Michaels and Andrew Singer. Universal TV is the studio.

Dewey starred as Alex Cole on Casual, which recently wrapped a four-season run on Hulu. He also co-created Verizon digital comedy series Now We’re Talking and recurred on Code Black and The Mindy Project. He is repped by The Kohner Agency and Industry Entertainment.