War, dragons, camaraderie and romance – it’s too soon for another Game of Thrones trailer, so it’s gotta be Tolkien. Fox Searchlight released a second trailer for the upcoming biopic today, giving even more clues about the approach the film will take in chronicling both the life and the imagination of the groundbreaking author of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

The new trailer begins with a direct-to-camera address from stars Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins – he plays young John Ronald Reuel Tolkien and she’s Edith Bratt, the woman and muse who’ll become the author’s wife. Two things to note: Hoult, and so Fox Searchlight, intentionally or unintentionally seem to wade into the Spielberg-Netflix brouhaha. “We’re so grateful to be part of this project,” Hoult says, “and we can’t wait for you to see it on the big screen.”

Second thing to note: In if you’re one of those who’ve always wondered, it’s “TOL-keen,” at least in Collins’ melodious pronunciation.

As for the trailer proper, we see Tolkien at Oxford, falling in with a group of like-minded creative types. “It’s more than just a friendship,” notes one of their club, “it’s an alliance, an invincible alliance.” Then we hear Tolkien say, “a fellowship.”

On a date with young Edith, Tolkien enthuses over his love of language, and begins to tell her a story he has in his head. “It’s about journeys,” he says, “journeys we take to improve ourselves.”

From there we see scenes of battle both real – World War I – and imagined, full of the little folk and scary monsters we’d all come to know and love. And yes, there’s a dragon.

Directed by Dome Karukoski, Tolkien was written by David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford, produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready and Kris Thykier. In addition to Hoult and Collins, the film stars Colm Meaney, Anthony Boyle (a star of Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Patrick Gibson, Tom Glynn-Carney, Craig Roberts, Laura Donnelly, Genevieve O’Reilly, Pam Ferris and Derek Jacobi.

Fox Searchlight releases Tolkien to theaters on May 10. Check out Trailer #2 above.