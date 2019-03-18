EXCLUSIVE: Raymond Ablack (Narcos), Michael Cassidy (People of Earth), Taylor Dearden (Sweet/Vicious) and Ana Villafañe are set as series regulars opposite Michael Angarano and Briga Heelan in To Whom It May Concern, CBS’ multi-cam comedy pilot from Gail Berman’s The Jackal Group, and CBS TV Studios. In addition, Mark Cendrowski (The Big Bang Theory) is set to direct the pilot.

Written by Mike Metz, To Whom It May Concern centers on Evan (Angarano) who with the help of his group of 20-something friends, Evan sets out to accomplish a list of challenges he wrote for himself years ago in an effort to turn around his banal life.

Ablack will play Tanner, the high school best friend. Loves Kate (Heelan) and the corner pierogi shop they run together, but does hope someday she’ll relent to his white picket fence aspirations. When not creating pierogi fillings like White Chocolate Chicken Parm, he spends the rest of his day watching random male grooming and lifestyle YouTube videos in his never-ending pursuit of becoming “the bon vivant of the Pittsburgh pierogi scene.

Cassidy is Kellen. Everything about Kellen just works. Always cool, calm and collected. The clothes. The cool hair. Has a mortgage, HAS BEEN TO FRANCE. He went to high school, college and interned with Evan at the factory. Good-natured, he genuinely wants to help Evan even though Evan clearly has perceived him as a rival.

Dearden will portray Croz. Playfully sardonic, Croz has been living her best life since coming out in college. As Evan’s co-worker and wing-lady, she’s on the frontlines, night and day, encouraging him to follow suit.

Villafañe will play Lea Carter, an elementary school English teacher, who’s breezy and cool – like the Pittsburgh weather never is. Life decisions have always come easily, but when she reconnects with Evan and friends, she wonders for the first time if there’s more out there. The ever-smitten Evan has hoped that means him… since 9th grade.

Berman executive produces via Jackal Group. Metz is co-executive producer. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

Ablack currently recurs on the eOne/Global series Nurses. His previous recurring roles include the Netflix series Narcos, BBC America’s Orphan Black and Syfy’s Defiance. Upcoming film credits include Tanya Wexler’s Buffaloed opposite Zoey Deutch. Ablack is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment, GGA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Cassidy’s credits include People of Earth, Batman vs Superman, Dog Days and Men At Work. He’s repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment, and Vic Ramos Management.

Dearden’s credits include Sweet/Vicious (MTV), American Vandal Season 2 (Netflix), Search and Destroy (Hulu). She is repped by Gersh and Coronel Group.

Villafañe is best known for originating the role of Gloria Estefan in the Tony nominated hit bio-musical about Gloria’s life, On Your Feet. She was most recently seen off-Broadway starring in the critically acclaimed production of Collective Rage. Last year she booked the CBS pilot History of Them. She is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.