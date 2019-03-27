EXCLUSIVE: CBS’ comedy pilot To Whom It May Concern is recasting one of the series regular roles opposite Michael Angarano and Briga Heelan. Rules of Engagement alum Adhir Kalyan will play Tanner in the hybrid comedy from Gail Berman’s The Jackal Group, and CBS TV Studios. He replaces Raymond Ablack, who originally was cast in the role.

A decision was made during production week to take the character in a slightly reimagined direction, leading to the recasting. It is part of the normal pilot creative process that involves script and cast tweaks.

Written by Mike Metz, directed by Mark Cendrowski and showrun by Joseph Port and Joe Wiseman, To Whom It May Concern centers on Evan (Angarano) who, with the help of his group of friends, sets out to accomplish a list of challenges he wrote for himself years ago in an effort to turn around his banal life.

Kalyan’s Tanner, the high school best friend, loves Kate (Heelan) and the corner pierogi shop they run together but hopes that someday she’ll relent to his white picket fence aspirations. When not creating pierogi fillings like White Chocolate Chicken Parm, he spends the rest of his day watching random male-grooming and lifestyle YouTube videos in his never-ending pursuit of becoming “the bon vivant of the Pittsburgh pierogi scene.”

Port and Wiseman executive produce with Berman. Metz co-executive produces.

Kalyan is known for his five-season run on CBS’ Rules of Engagement playing the series regular role of Timmy. He just wrapped a starring role in the film A Nice Girl Like You, opposite Lucy Hale, and can currently be seen recurring on season 5 of Arrested Development. He is repped by Thruline, UTA

and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.