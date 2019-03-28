Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill A Mockingbird, currently filling seats on Broadway and no doubt prompting some Tony Award nomination reveries, will launch a coast-to-coast national tour in August 2020, with the first stop at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Producer Scott Rudin announced the tour today. Directed by Bartlett Sher, and based, of course, on Harper Lee’s classic novel, Mockingbird will be on the road for more than two years. Additional information about the tour, including casting and other cities, will be announced shortly.

“We are thrilled to be launching the national tour of Aaron Sorkin’s extraordinary new play,” said Deborah Rutter, President, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. “To Kill a Mockingbird is one of the great American treasures, and it is an honor to be presenting it in the nation’s cultural center.”

The nation’s capital will get a sneak Mockingbird preview on Tuesday, April 2, when Sorkin, star Jeff Daniels and other members of the Broadway cast take the play to D.C.’s Library of Congress special presentation as part of National “Theatre In Our Schools” Month.

The Library of Congress presentation will be in partnership with the Educational Theatre Association, and special guest Nancy Pelosi will open the event alongside Dr. Carla Diane Hayden, Librarian of Congress. Additionally, the Mockingbird production will present DemocracyWorks essay winner, high school senior Brannon Evans of Omaha, Nebraska, with a $10,000 college scholarship at a dinner the preceding evening.