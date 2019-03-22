Chelsea T. Zhang has been cast in the series regular role of Rose Wilson, aka the Ravager, for the upcoming second season of the DC Universe series Titans.

Zhang is best known for playing the role of Brittney on Disney Channel’s Andi Mack, the award-winning middle school series that aired its 50th episode (and 13th of Season 3) on March 1st. Zhang can next be seen in Daybreak, the Netflix adaptation of the namesake graphic novel, a dark comedy tale of teens trying to survive zombies and other hazards of post-apocalyptic Glendale, CA.

Zhang, a native of Pittsburgh, PA, attended USC at the early age of 16 on scholarship, graduating with a business degree while also acting throughout her schooling. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Chelsea got her acting start in commercials and films that shot in her native Pennsylvania, among them The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

As Ravager, Zhang will be in the ranks of the Wilson family, who famously provide both friend and foe to the Teen Titans in the pages of DC Comics since 1980. Esai Morales will portray the patriarch, Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, frequently billed as the most accomplished assassin in DC mythology and the arch enemy of Titans leader Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites). Chella Man was recently cast as Joseph Wilson, aka Jericho, the mute son of Slade and brother of Rose.

The character bio for Ravager: “Daughter of the deadly assassin, Deathstroke, Rose Wilson was forced to undergo the same procedure that granted her father nearly superhuman abilities, becoming a weapon known as Ravager. Ever resentful, she seeks out the Titans not only for their protection but to get back at her father. Knowing how dangerous it is to be the offspring of their deadliest foe, the Titans take her in but that doesn’t necessarily mean they trust her.”

The executive producers of Titans are Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, and Greg Walker.

Zhang is repped by Innovative Monster Talent Management and Skrzyniarz and Mallean.