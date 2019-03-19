Chella Man has been cast for the recurring role of Joseph Wilson, aka Jericho, for the upcoming second season of DC Universe’s live-action original series Titans.

Man is a model, a student at New York University, and a You Tube presence (173,000 subscribers, 2.5 million views) with his personal account of gender transition and living “deaf, Genderqueer, Chinese, and Jewish.” Man has also contributed writing to multiple blogs (including Condé Nast’s Them) and is a speaker on gender, identity, race, and disability.

The character description for Jericho from the producers of Titans: “Son of the infamous DC villain Deathstroke (played by Esai Morales), Joseph Wilson is the Titan known as Jericho. Mute after his father failed to rescue him from having his vocal cords severed by assassins, Jericho has the unique ability to possess anyone just by making eye contact. This gentle natured yet proud hero has proven himself a formidable Titan.”

In the comics, Jericho’s mysterious powers are activated by his gaze — if he locks eyes with people he can control their bodis, speaking through them with their own voices, language and vocabulary.

The Titans, the first original programming franchise for the DC Universe subscription streaming site, launched in September and finished its first season in December. The weekly show follows the superhero squad that’s led by Batman’s former sidekick, Robin, aka Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), and includes the hot-tempered alien princess Starfire (Anna Diop), the mysterious empath Raven (Teagan Croft), and the green-skinned shape-shifter Beast Boy (Ryan Potter).

Last week, the producers announced the Esai Morales is joining the cast for Season 2 in the role of Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke the Terminator, the master assassin destined to become the arch enemy of the young team. Both Deathstroke and Jericho were created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Perez and introduced in the early 1980s in the pages of the DC Comics series The New Teen Titans.

The executive producers of Titans are Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, and Greg Walker.

Man is repped by IMG Models.