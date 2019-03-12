Former Dr. Ken and My Wife and Kids star Tisha Campbell-Martin is set as a lead opposite Maggie Lawson and Jason Biggs in Geniuses (working title), Fox’s multi-camera blue-collar family comedy pilot from LA to Vegas creator/executive producer Lon Zimmet.

Written and executive produced by Zimmet and directed by Jonathan Judge, Geniuses harkens back to one of Fox’s signature comedy series, Malcolm in the Middle. The comedy is about Cay (Lawson) and Mike (Biggs), a blue-collar couple in South Jersey trying to get by while raising four kids, three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses.

Campbell-Martin plays Rita, a mother of three and a casino pit boss. She’s Cay’s (Lawson) closest friend at work.

Campbell-Martin starred as Damona on both seasons of Dr. Ken and as Janet opposite Damon Wayans on all five seasons of My Wife & Kids. Her most recent credits include recurring roles on Last Man Standing and Empire and the starring role of Simone Biles’ mother in Lifetime biopic Courage to Soar. She’s repped by TCA MGMT.