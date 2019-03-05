Comedy star Tiffany Haddish has signed with UTA for theatrical representation.

The Emmy-winning actress-comedian left her long-time agents at APA about two weeks ago and took meeting with all top agencies before choosing UTA as her new home. She remains with her longtime manager at Artists First and law firm Del Shaw, while APA will continue to represent her for touring.

Haddish has been on a roll since her big break in 2017 with Girls Trip, co-starring with Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall. The film has grossed more than $140 million worldwide. That same year she starred in her first stand-up special, Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From The Hood to Hollywood on Showtime and became the first black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live, winning an Emmy for her her stint on the NBC sketch comedy program.

Haddish went on to star opposite Tracey Morgan on the TBS comedy series The Last O.G., had a lead role opposite Kevin Hart in Universal’s Night School and also was a voice cast member of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Haddish also has a first-look deal at HBO for her She ready banner and is working on a one-hour stand up special for Netflix.

Haddish next is set to voice a main character in Netflix animated comedy Tuca & Bertie. Upcoming films include comedy Limited Partners for Paramount, a starring role alongside Melissa McCarthy in The Kitchen and doing the voice of Daisy in The Secret Life of Pets 2.

In addition to her breakout success as an actress, Haddish continues to travel the country doing standup on her She Ready comedy tour.