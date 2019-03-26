Tiffany Haddish is doubling down on the laughs with Netflix after scoring a series of curated stand-up specials. The Girls Trip star is hosting Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, featuring six comedians personally chosen by Haddish. Each episode is a half-hour and exec produced by Haddish, Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz.

Comedians include Chaunté Wayans (50 Shades of Black), April Macie (Snoop Dogg’s Bad Girls of Comedy), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Last Comic Standing), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam) and Marlo Williams (Comicview).

Haddish shares a history with each of them after working together on the stand-up scene or in television. She believes that the industry often excludes women, people of color, and LGBTQ performers and as such wants to put this diverse group of comedians in the spotlight.

It is Haddish’s latest project for the SVOD service, having already set up her own comedy special and leant her voice to forthcoming series Tuca & Bertie from the BoJack Horseman team.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready will be produced by Push It Productions, the company run by Sykes and Hurwitz, which is producing Sykes’ own Netflix special, and Haddish executive produces through She Ready Productions.

Haddish said, “I am introducing six of my favorite comedians – in my eyes, they are superstars. The epitome of They Ready.”

Haddish is repped by UTA, Artists First and Del Shaw Moonves.