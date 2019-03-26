NBC swept all six half hour of Monday primetime in total viewers and in the 18-49 demographic.

In The Voice vs American Idol Monday rivalry, The Voice (1.6, 8.932M) dropped 1/10th while Idol (1.2, 6.3564M) moved up 1/10th, week to week. Even so, NBC’s singing competition was No. 1 for the night in every key measure.

After The Voice, NBC’s Enemy Within (0.8, 5.224M) won the 10 PM timeslot in both metrics. Week 2 of ABC’s The Fix (0.6, 3.917M) was off by 1/10th from previous week.

Against those two shows, CBS’s 10 PM news special on Robert Mueller’s report (0.4, 3.126M) trumbled 3/10ths in the demo versus previous week’s Bull original in the slot, and 3.3 million total viewers. The Mueller report special clocked CBS’s total viewer low in the timeslot since New Year’s Eve, and tied a March 11 Bull repeat for lowest in the demo since New Year’s Eve.

Earlier in the night, CBS’s The Neighborhood (1.0, 6.315M) and Magnum P.I. (0.7, 5.634M) equaled their previous broadcasts in the demo. Man with a Plan (0.8, 5.340M) slipped 1/10th versus last week when it enjoyed a The Big Bang Theory repeat lead-in instead of The Neighborhood.

Fox series Resident (0.9, 4.867M) and 9-1-1 (0.6, 3.917M) equaled previous week telecasts. Ditto CW’s Arrow (0.3, 1.050M) , which was followed by Penn & Teller: Fool Us repeat (0.2, 637M).

NBC (1.4, 7.696M) topped the night by both measures. ABC (1.0, 5.542M) and Fox (1.0, 5.262M) tied for No. 2. CBS (0.7, 4.862M) followed, then CW (0.2, 843K).