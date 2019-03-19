NBC’s The Voice (1.7 demo rating, 9.734 million viewers) dominated Monday night in both metrics, topping ABC’s Monday launch of American Idol (1.1, 6.047M) by 6/10ths in the demo and 3.7M viewers.

While The Voice took a ratings hit compared to week ago in their first face-to-face skirmish of the season, Idol hit a franchise demo low and clocked its smallest overall crowd since moving to ABC.

Fox’s 9-1-1 (1.2, 5.945M), back after a nearly four-month break, was the night’s No. 1 scripted series in both metrics, though its demo rating hit a series low. Its lead-in The Resident (0.9, 5.075M) tied CBS’s Man with a Plan (0.9, 5.077M) and 8 PM The Big Bang Theory repeat (0.9, 5.777M) for No. 2 scripted show in the demo.

At 10 PM, CBS’s Bull (0.7, 6.330M) returned from a three-week break to top its closest competition by 1.8M viewers. NBC’s The Enemy Within (0.8, 4.529M) took the slot in the demo, also besting ABC’s launch of The Fix (0.7, 4.366M). The Fix fell 36% in the demo compared to The Good Doctor’s average this season.

CBS’s night of mostly repeats included two episodes of Big Bang Theory (0.9, 5.777M; 0.8, 4.578M) hammocking that original Man with a Plan at 8:30 PM. A Neighborhood repeat (0.6, 3.672M) followed at 9:30 PM.

CW’s Arrow (0.3, 1.025M) and Black Lightning finale (0.2, 849K) held on to previous week’s ratings.

NBC (1.4, 7.999M) took Monday in both metrics. Fox (1.1, 5.510M) was closest competitor on both counts, followed by ABC (1.0, 5.486M) and CBS (0.8, 5.294M). CW (0.3, 937K) followed.