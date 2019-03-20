The morning after President Donald Trump again blasted Sen. John McCain during a White House presser with the new president of Brazil, The View once again came to the support of grieving daughter/co-host Meghan McCain.

Trump had been asked about his weekend Twitter attacks on McCain and responded that McCain had betrayed him on an Obamacare kill bill and other “disgraceful” things, adding, “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be.”

The View Den Mom Whoopi Goldberg told viewers that Trump’s claims as to what McCain had done are not true. McCain had issues with Obamacare and wanted it changed “but not the way you chose to do it,” she told POTUS.

“This is a psycho,” Joy Behar said of Trump. “He’s not normal; he’s obsessed with people that did not support him.” She blasted the GOP for not condemning Trump’s attack on the late Republican senator, noting Mitt Romney and Johnny Isakson are the only GOP senators who have condemned Trump’s comments about McCain, and neither of them is up for re-election in 2020.

McCain’s widow has revealed Trump supporters are cyberbullying her and threatening her children.

“We’ve heard that the First Lady’s platform is ‘Be Best’, about cyberbullying,” co-host Sunny Hostin noted. “I would like to see Melania Trump…the Trump family stop this in the White House.”

Meghan McCain, meanwhile, said hers is a family of privilege and that people should instead focus their energies on those who are being bullied and “don’t have women from The View to come out and support their family.

“There are kids committing suicide because of cyberbullying,” she reminded viewers of the ABC News program.