EXCLUSIVE: Sisters Laura Marano (Austin & Ally) and Vanessa Marano (Switched at Birth) are set as series regulars opposite Parker Young in The Us Project (fka The Story of Us), a hybrid comedy pilot from Mike Royce, Nick Stoller, Sony Pictures TV and CBS TV Studios.

Written and executive produced by Royce and directed by Pam Fryman, The Us Project is a story told through interviews and vignettes spanning 10 years, about how an unlikely couple becomes an unlikely family.

Laura Marano will play Nell, the older daughter of Kevin and Holly (TBD), Nell is a teenager and the leader of the two daughters. Vanessa Marano will portray Jen, Kevin and Holly’s younger daughter who idolizes her older sister Nell so much, she pretends they’re twins.

Laura Marano is best known from her role on Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally. She will next be seen in Netflix’s The Perfect Date opposite Noah Centineo, and her debut EP (ME) will be released on March 8.

Vanessa Marano is best known from her role on Freeform’s Switched at Birth.

Both actors are repped by Paradigm, Marano Entertainment, and Stewart Brookman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.