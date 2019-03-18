EXCLUSIVE: Former Disjointed star Elizabeth Alderfer and David Walton (New Girl) are set as series regulars opposite Parker Young, Vanessa Marano and Laura Marano in The Us Project (fka The Story of Us), a CBS hybrid comedy pilot from Mike Royce, Nick Stoller, Sony Pictures TV and CBS TV Studios.

Written and executive produced by Royce and directed by Pam Fryman, The Us Project is a story told through interviews and vignettes spanning 10 years, about how an unlikely couple becomes an unlikely family.

Alderfer will play Morgan, a self-described “bailer” who has drifted from job to job and now in her 30s, is experiencing alarm bells about getting serious about life. She’s concerned that her current job at a “click-hungry” website is making the world worse, and that her jiujitsu-crazed boyfriend (Young) may not be the one. Then she meets Kevin (Walton), and the next decade of her life is transformed.

Walton’s Kevin is a recently divorced father of two teenage girls (Vanessa and Laura Marano). Normally secure and loyal, Kevin is still heartsick over his ex – though he won’t admit it – and has been adrift since the split. Then he meets Morgan, and their tangled romantic relationship begins.

Alderfer starred as Olivia in Netflix’s Chuck Lorre-produced comedy series Disjointed. She’s repped by Gersh and Door 24.

Walton’s credits include New Girl, Masters of Sex and Bad Moms. He’s repped by Gersh, MGMT Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyreman.