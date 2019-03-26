EXCLUSIVE: Childrens Hospital alum Rob Corddry and former Casual star Michaela Watkins are set as for lead roles opposite star-producer Walton Goggins in CBS’ single-camera comedy pilot The Unicorn. John Hamburg (Meet the Parents) has been tapped to direct the pilot from Bill Martin and Mike Schiff, Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

The Unicorn, originally developed as a single-camera, was picked up to pilot as a multi-camera. It was subsequently reverted to its original single-camera format and is the only single-camera comedy pilot at CBS this season; all others are multi-camera/hybrid.

CBS

Written by Martin and Schiff and inspired by a true story, The Unicorn centers on Wade (Goggins), a recent widower who is eager to move on from the most difficult year of his life, only to realize he’s utterly unprepared to raise his two daughters on his own and equally unprepared for the dating world — where, to his shock, he’s suddenly a hot commodity.

Corddry will play Forrest, one of Wade’s good friends and married to the very opinionated, blunt and controlling Delia (Watkins), Forrest is a tightly wound and cerebral guy determined to look like a cool guy. He encourages Wade to start dating again to help his friend find happiness, but also might be living a little vicariously through Wade’s foray into the world of online dating.

Watkins’ Delia takes the helm when Wade starts looking to date again, though sometimes that means activating her husband Forrest to do the dirty work. Appalled at the entropy that has set in at the house since Wade’s wife died, she thinks it’s important to come up with a concrete plan of action.

Martin, Schiff and Hamburg — who has a deal with Kapital — executive produce with Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Wendi Trilling and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

Four-time Emmy-winning actor-writer Corddry’s credits include HBO’s Ballers and Netflix’s upcoming series Medical Police, an offshoot of his Emmy-winning series Childrens Hospital. Corddry, who is co-writing/executive producing the new series, is repped by Artists First, WME and Hansen Jacobson.

Watkins, who starred as Valerie Meyers for four seasons on Hulu’s Casual, stars in Brittany Runs a Marathon, a film which sold to Amazon for $14 million at Sundance. She also recurs on Catastrophe as Rob Delaney’s sister and will be seen in a multi-episode arc opposite Alia Shawkat in Search Party. Watkins, who has recurred on Transparent for multiple seasons and will be a part of the upcoming Transparent musical finale, is repped by Haven, UTA and attorney Patti Felker.

Hamburg’s credits include co-writer of the Meet the Parents franchise, Zoolander, writer-director of Along Came Polly, I Love You, Man and Why Him? Hamburg is repped by WME and attorney John Sloss.