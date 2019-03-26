EXCLUSIVE: Omar Benson Miller (Ballers) and Maya Lynne Robinson (The Conners) are set as series regulars opposite Walton Goggins, Michaela Watkins and Rob Corddry in CBS’ single-camera comedy pilot The Unicorn, from Bill Martin and Mike Schiff, Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Martin and Schiff and directed by John Hamburg, The Unicorn, inspired by a true story, centers on Wade (Goggins), a recent widower who is eager to move on from the most difficult year of his life, only to realize he’s utterly unprepared to raise his two daughters on his own and equally unprepared for the dating world — where, to his shock, he’s suddenly a hot commodity.

Miller and Robinson play married couple Ben and Michelle, parents to four children. Miller’s Ben is another of Wade’s (Goggins) well-meaning friends. Ben is convinced Wade is “going to crush it out there” in the dating world. Ben is pumped to think that his friend is finally taking the big step.

Robinson’s Michelle is the anti-Delia (Watkins), a super laid-back mother to four kids, who kind of have to fend for themselves. Keenly aware that women are already throwing themselves at Wade (Goggins), Michelle is openly impatient with Wade when he waffles about trying dating for real.

Martin, Schiff and Hamburg executive produce with Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Wendi Trilling and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed. Goggins also produces. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

Miller received an NAACP award nomination for his portrayal of Charles Greane on HBO’s Ballers and he voices Raphael in Nickelodeon’s Emmy-nominated Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. His feature credits include Phillip Noyce’s thriller Above Suspicion, as well as 8 Mile, Shall We Dance and Transformers. Miller is repped by Buchwald and Artists First.

Robinson spent the past year playing the series regular role of Geena Williams-Conner on ABC’s The Conners. Her additional credits include Mom on CBS, HTMAST, and the 2018 Tribeca Film entry Dead Woman Walking. Robinson is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Principal Entertainment LA.