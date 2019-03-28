EXCLUSIVE: Ismael Cruz Cordova (Miss Bala) and Matilda De Angelis (Il Premio) have been cast opposite Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant and Donald Sutherland in The Undoing, HBO’s high-profile six-episode limited series written by David E. Kelley and directed by Susanne Bier.

An adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz’s book You Should Have Known, The Undoing centers on Grace Sachs (Kidman), who is living the only life she ever wanted for herself. She’s a successful therapist, has a devoted husband (Grant) and young son (Noah Jupe) who attends an elite private school in New York City. Overnight a chasm opens in her life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself.

Cordova will play Fernando Alves and DeAngelis will portray Elena Alves.

Kelley executive produces The Undoing through David E. Kelley Prods. and serves as showrunner. Bier executive produces and will direct all episodes. Kidman executive produces with Per Saari through their Blossom Films alongside Bruna Papandrea via Made Up Stories.

Cast also includes Edgar Ramirez and Lily Rabe.

Ismael Cruz Cordova recently starred in Miss Bala for Sony, Mary Queen of Scots for Focus Films and Berlin Station for Epix. Cordova is represented by CAA and Anonymous Content.

De Angelis, Italian actress and singer, recently appeared in such films as Il Premio and Youtopia, and will next appear in Atlas and I Ragazzi Della Zecchino. De Angelis is represented by Gianna Chiffi and Consuelo De Andreis at Volver Consulenze Artistiche.