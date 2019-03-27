EXCLUSIVE: Edgar Ramirez (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace) and Lily Rabe (Tell Me Your Secrets) have been cast opposite Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant and Donald Sutherland in The Undoing, HBO’s high-profile six-episode limited series written by David E. Kelley and directed by Susanne Bier.

An adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz’s book You Should Have Known, The Undoing centers on Grace Sachs (Kidman), who is living the only life she ever wanted for herself. She’s a successful therapist, has a devoted husband (Grant) and young son (Noah Jupe) who attends an elite private school in New York City. Overnight a chasm opens in her life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself.

Ramirez will play Detective Joe Mendoza and Rabe will portray Sylvia Steinetz.

Kelley executive produces The Undoing through David E. Kelley Prods. and serves as showrunner. Bier executive produces and will direct all episodes. Kidman executive produces with Per Saari through their Blossom Films alongside Bruna Papandrea via Made Up Stories.

Ramirez is coming off his praised performance as Gianni Versace in FX’s American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, for which he received both Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. He is currently in Cuba filming Wasp Network for writer/director Olivier Assayas, and has wrapped the lead in The Last Days of American Crime for Netflix, due out later this year. He is repped by CAA, Impression Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Rabe is the lead of the upcoming TNT series Tell Me Your Secrets and can be seen next in Brad Anderson’s film Fracture opposite Sam Worthington for Netflix. Rabe is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.