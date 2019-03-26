EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hopper, one of the stars of Netflix’s hit freshman series The Umbrella Academy, has signed on for The Hitman’s Bodyguard sequel from Lionsgate and Millennium Media. Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek and Richard E. Grant are returning for the follow-up along with director Patrick Hughes. Morgan Freeman, Antonio Banderas, and Frank Grillo are also on board as filming is underway.

Set on the Amalfi coast, the pic follows the mismatched, high-octane trio (Reynolds, Jackson and Hayek) who are unwillingly pulled onto the side of the good guys as they battle to save Europe from a vengeful and powerful zealot with a dangerously over-developed sense of national pride.

Hopper, who also starred in the Starz series Black Sails, will play Magnusson, another bodyguard in the film.

Matt O’Toole and Les Weldon are producing for Millennium alongside Campbell Grobman Films. Executive producers are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger of Millennium along with Lati Grobman and Christa Campbell of Campbell Grobman. Lionsgate will release the film in the U.S., UK, and Latin America.

Hopper was most recently seen on the big screen opposite Amy Schumer in the STX comedy I Feel Pretty and up next stars in SAS: Red Notice alongside Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose and Andy Serkis.

