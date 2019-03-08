Zazie Beetz and Betty Gabriel will appear in an early episode of The Twilight Zone, the high-profile revival by CBS All-Access that will get underway on April 1st when the first two episodes are released. Anther episode will follow every Thursday beginning April 11.

No word on the nature their roles. Beetz is best know for her Emmy-Nominated work on FX’s Atlanta playing co-lead Vanessa, the on-again-off-again girlfriend of Donald Glover’s character. Most recently she wrapped production on Todd Phillips’ thriller Joker, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the DC Comics icon.Beetz will next be seen in the thriller Wounds opposite Armie Hammer, which Annapurna premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Her recent film credits include High Flying Bird, Deadpool 2, Slice and Sollers Point.

Beetz is repped by Gersh.

Gabriel may be best known for her role as the housekeeper Georgina in Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning film Get Out. She also had roles in Experimenter and Purge: Election Year.

Gabriel’s film credits also include Upgrade, Unfriended: Dark Web and Human Capital. On television, she had recurring guest roles on Good Girls Revolt and Westworld and was a series regular opposite J.K. Simmons in Starz’s Counterpart.

Beetz and Gabriel join. deep roster of notable names who will star in the high-profile return of Rod Serling’s classic television franchise. Peele will host the show while previously announced guest stars for the anthology revival include Seth Rogen, Greg Kinnear, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cho,Ike Barinholtz, Taissa Farmiga, Ginnifer Goodwin, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise, and Steven Yeun.

The Twilight Zone is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Peele and Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes.

Submitted for your approval: Every episode of the original series (which aired from 1959-64) is available to stream now on CBS All Access.