Seth Rogen is stepping into The Twilight Zone. The star of Knocked Up and Neighbors will star in an upcoming episode of the CBS All-Access revival of the classic sci-fi/fantasy franchise that became famous for its twist endings, eerie characters and unsettling theme song.

The Twilight Zone premieres on the subscription streaming site on April 1 with two episodes and more will follow beginning April 11 when weekly releases arrive every Thursday. No word yet on Rogen’s character nor any hints about the episode that he appears in. The April Fool’s Day launch of the series may suggest that one of the first episodes veers into humor — the original series had several light-hearted or comedic installments, among them the 1963 episode titled “Cavender is Coming,” which starred a young Carol Burnett and featured a laugh track.

CBS All-Access

Rogen joins a parade of notable names who will star in the high-profile revamp of Rod Serling’s classic television franchise (which aired from 1959-1964). Jordan Peele will host the show while previously announced guest stars for the anthology series revival include Greg Kinnear, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cho,Ike Barinholtz, Taissa Farmiga, Ginnifer Goodwin, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise, and Steven Yeun.

Also upcoming for Rogen: Jonathan Levine’s romantic comedy Long Shot, which Rogen produced and also stars in opposite Charlize Theron. The Lionsgate feature film will be released May 3. Rogen is also a cast member (with Beyoncé Knowles and Donald Glover) in Jon Favreau’s Disney epic The Lion King. In the July 19th release, Rogen plays the flatulent warthog Pumba, a part that Ernie Sabella gave voice to in the 1994 animated version of the jungle story.

The Twilight Zone is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes.

Every episode of the original series is available to stream now on CBS All Access.