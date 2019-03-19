Get Shorty‘s Chris O’Dowd is set to star opposite Amy Landecker in “The Blue Scorpion” episode of CBS All Access’ reboot, The Twilight Zone.

The actor joins previously announced host and narrator Jordan Peele and cast membersinclkuding Ike Barinholtz, Zazie Beetz, John Cho, Taissa Farmiga, Betty Gabriel, Ginnifer Goodwin, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Seth Rogen, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

No character details are being revealed for the series, which premieres April 1.

O’Dowd plays Miles Daly on Epix’s Get Shorty and next stars opposite Rosamund Pike in SundanceTV’s upcoming comedy series State of the Union. His film credits include Bridesmaids, Molly’s Game and voicing Shamus the Coachman in Mary Poppins Returns.

CBS announced in 2017 that it would revive The Twilight Zone for streaming service CBS All Access with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. It will be a modern reimagining of Rod Serling’s original, which premiered in 1959 and continued through 1964. It ranks No. 3 on the WGA’s list of 101 Best Written TV Series.

The Twilight Zone is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes.